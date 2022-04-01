FY2023 EPS Estimates for Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) Lifted by Jefferies Financial Group

Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Daqo New Energy in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Wan now anticipates that the semiconductor company will earn $11.83 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $11.61. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Daqo New Energy’s FY2025 earnings at $8.85 EPS.

DQ has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Daqo New Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet lowered Daqo New Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Daqo New Energy in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.85.

Shares of NYSE DQ opened at $41.32 on Wednesday. Daqo New Energy has a 1-year low of $32.20 and a 1-year high of $92.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.82.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.40). Daqo New Energy had a return on equity of 48.27% and a net margin of 45.04%. The company had revenue of $395.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $510.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Daqo New Energy by 94.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 489 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Daqo New Energy by 6.7% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Daqo New Energy by 3.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Daqo New Energy by 6.6% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 6,068 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Daqo New Energy by 52.8% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,183 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. 68.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Daqo New Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of polysilicon products. It involves in the manufacture and sale of polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures, who further process the polysilicon into ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was founded by Guang Fu Xu on November 22, 2007 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

