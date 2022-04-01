FY2023 EPS Estimates for Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) Boosted by DA Davidson

Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Rating) – Research analysts at DA Davidson lifted their FY2023 earnings estimates for Veritex in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 30th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $3.73 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.45. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on VBTX. Raymond James increased their price objective on Veritex from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Veritex in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Veritex from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Veritex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.25.

Shares of Veritex stock opened at $38.17 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.09. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Veritex has a 1 year low of $27.28 and a 1 year high of $45.36.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $92.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.09 million. Veritex had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 37.23%. Veritex’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Veritex’s payout ratio is currently 28.78%.

In other news, CEO C Malcolm Holland III sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total transaction of $249,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Pat S. Bolin acquired 13,158 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.00 per share, for a total transaction of $500,004.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.72% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VBTX. River Oaks Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veritex during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,793,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Veritex by 48,249.5% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,300,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297,912 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Veritex by 104,966.5% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 651,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,639,000 after purchasing an additional 650,792 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Veritex during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $23,871,000. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its stake in Veritex by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,973,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,520,000 after purchasing an additional 381,440 shares during the period. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. Its loan products include commercial real estate and general commercial, mortgage warehouse loans, residential real estate, construction and land, farmland, consumer, paycheck protection program, 1-4 family residential, agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans, as well as purchased receivables financing.

