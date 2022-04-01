FY2024 Earnings Estimate for UBS Group AG Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:UBS)

UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst F. Bocahut expects that the bank will earn $2.75 per share for the year.
UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.93 billion. UBS Group had a net margin of 19.20% and a return on equity of 12.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share.
Shares of NYSE:UBS opened at $19.54 on Friday. UBS Group has a fifty-two week low of $14.42 and a fifty-two week high of $21.49. The company has a market cap of $68.00 billion, a PE ratio of 9.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49.
The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. This is an increase from UBS Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 12th. UBS Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.85%.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in UBS Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of UBS Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of UBS Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of UBS Group by 73.4% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,648 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of UBS Group by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,752 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares in the last quarter. 33.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About UBS Group (Get Rating)
UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, and lending solutions to ultra high net worth and high net worth clients.
