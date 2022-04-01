FY2024 Earnings Estimate for UBS Group AG Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:UBS)

UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst F. Bocahut expects that the bank will earn $2.75 per share for the year.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.93 billion. UBS Group had a net margin of 19.20% and a return on equity of 12.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share.

UBS has been the topic of several other reports. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of UBS Group from CHF 1.80 to CHF 20.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of UBS Group from CHF 20 to CHF 22 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of UBS Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $20.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, UBS Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.19.

Shares of NYSE:UBS opened at $19.54 on Friday. UBS Group has a fifty-two week low of $14.42 and a fifty-two week high of $21.49. The company has a market cap of $68.00 billion, a PE ratio of 9.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. This is an increase from UBS Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 12th. UBS Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.85%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in UBS Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of UBS Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of UBS Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of UBS Group by 73.4% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,648 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of UBS Group by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,752 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares in the last quarter. 33.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, and lending solutions to ultra high net worth and high net worth clients.

