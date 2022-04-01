Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gaia from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Colliers Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Gaia in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on Gaia from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gaia currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $13.75.

Shares of GAIA stock opened at $4.92 on Monday. Gaia has a 1-year low of $4.88 and a 1-year high of $13.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $100.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.33 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.22.

Gaia ( NASDAQ:GAIA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.08. Gaia had a return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 4.69%. The business had revenue of $20.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Gaia will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in Gaia by 76.1% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 7,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 3,240 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Gaia in the 3rd quarter valued at $102,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Gaia in the 4th quarter valued at $108,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Gaia by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 1,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Gaia in the 3rd quarter valued at $256,000. Institutional investors own 51.52% of the company’s stock.

Gaia, Inc operates a global digital video streaming subscription service and online community. It provides its services through the following channels: Seeking Truth, Transformation, Alternative Healing and Yoga. The company was founded by Jirka Rysavy on July 7, 1988 and is headquartered in Louisville, CO.

