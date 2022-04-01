Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gaia from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Colliers Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Gaia in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on Gaia from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gaia currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $13.75.
Shares of GAIA stock opened at $4.92 on Monday. Gaia has a 1-year low of $4.88 and a 1-year high of $13.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $100.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.33 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.22.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in Gaia by 76.1% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 7,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 3,240 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Gaia in the 3rd quarter valued at $102,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Gaia in the 4th quarter valued at $108,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Gaia by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 1,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Gaia in the 3rd quarter valued at $256,000. Institutional investors own 51.52% of the company’s stock.
About Gaia (Get Rating)
Gaia, Inc operates a global digital video streaming subscription service and online community. It provides its services through the following channels: Seeking Truth, Transformation, Alternative Healing and Yoga. The company was founded by Jirka Rysavy on July 7, 1988 and is headquartered in Louisville, CO.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Gaia (GAIA)
- High-Yielding Walgreens Boots Alliance Goes On Sale
- Institutional Support Has Paychex On Brink Of New All-Time Highs
- 3 Mid-Cap Value Stocks Ready to Run
- Tough Comps and Declining Consumer Sales Makes McCormick a Hold
- These Are Rock Bottom Prices For Five Below
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Gaia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.