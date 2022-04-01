Galaxy Digital (TSE:GLXY) Rating Reiterated by BTIG Research

BTIG Research reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Galaxy Digital (TSE:GLXY – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning, TipRanks reports. They currently have a C$48.00 target price on the stock.
Shares of GLXY traded down C$0.38 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$20.92. 933,191 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 730,974. Galaxy Digital has a twelve month low of C$13.26 and a twelve month high of C$46.70.
Galaxy Digital Company Profile (Get Rating)
