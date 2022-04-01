Galaxy Digital (TSE:GLXY) Rating Reiterated by BTIG Research

BTIG Research reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Galaxy Digital (TSE:GLXY – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning, TipRanks reports. They currently have a C$48.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of GLXY traded down C$0.38 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$20.92. 933,191 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 730,974. Galaxy Digital has a twelve month low of C$13.26 and a twelve month high of C$46.70.

Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd., an asset management firm, operates in the digital asset, cryptocurrency, and blockchain technology industry. It operates in five business lines, which include trading, asset management, principal investments, investment banking, and mining. The company buys, sells, lends, and borrows cryptocurrencies and other digital assets, which include over-the-counter (OTC) liquidity provision, on-exchange market-making, OTC derivative trading, options, futures, borrowing and lending, proprietary quantitative, arbitrage, and macro trading strategies.

