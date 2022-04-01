Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Galectin Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.

NASDAQ:GALT opened at $1.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $95.54 million, a P/E ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 1.74. Galectin Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.59 and a one year high of $5.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 4.58 and a quick ratio of 4.58.

Galectin Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:GALT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 44,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 93,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 5,168 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 793,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,642,000 after purchasing an additional 5,443 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 29,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 6,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 44.8% in the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 22,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. 12.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Galectin Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in drug research and development to create new therapies for fibrotic disease, severe skin disease, and cancer. Its programs target the development of carbohydrate molecules which offers alternative options to larger market segments.

