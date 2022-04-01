Galiano Gold (NYSEMKT:GAU) Price Target Cut to $0.80 by Analysts at Cormark

Galiano Gold (NYSEMKT:GAU – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Cormark from $1.00 to $0.80 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank lowered Galiano Gold from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Galiano Gold from $1.75 to $0.75 in a research report on Thursday. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Galiano Gold from $2.80 to $2.20 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Galiano Gold from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1.30.

GAU opened at $0.55 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.86.

Galiano Gold ( NYSEMKT:GAU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.42). Equities research analysts expect that Galiano Gold will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Galiano Gold in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Galiano Gold by 159.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 63,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 38,813 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Galiano Gold during the fourth quarter worth $90,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Galiano Gold by 59.7% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 139,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 52,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Galiano Gold by 498.2% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 149,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 124,669 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.62% of the company’s stock.

Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold properties. The company's primary asset is the Asanko Gold Mine located in Ghana, West Africa. It also holds interests in the ABG Mali property with four gold exploration licenses covering approximately 167 km located on the Senegal Mali shear zone.

