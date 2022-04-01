Gaming Realms (LON:GMR) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $31.74

Gaming Realms plc (LON:GMR – Get Rating) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 31.74 ($0.42) and traded as low as GBX 30 ($0.39). Gaming Realms shares last traded at GBX 31 ($0.41), with a volume of 178,791 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The firm has a market capitalization of £87.42 million and a P/E ratio of -70.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 27.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 31.69.

Get Gaming Realms alerts:

About Gaming Realms (LON:GMR)

Gaming Realms plc develops, publishes, and licenses mobile gaming content in the United Kingdom, the United States, Isle of Man, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Licensing and Social Publishing. The Licensing segment is involved in brand and content licensing to partners.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Gaming Realms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaming Realms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.