GAP (NYSE:GPS) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

GAP (NYSE:GPS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.850-$2.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.860. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GPS shares. Bank of America lowered GAP from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered GAP from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $13.75 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered GAP from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on GAP from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on GAP from $21.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.51.

Shares of GAP stock opened at $14.08 on Friday. GAP has a 12-month low of $13.12 and a 12-month high of $37.63. The stock has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.41 and its 200-day moving average is $18.91.

GAP ( NYSE:GPS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The apparel retailer reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.12. GAP had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 1.54%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that GAP will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. This is a boost from GAP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. GAP’s dividend payout ratio is 72.73%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in GAP stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,813,988 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 106,730 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.49% of GAP worth $32,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 58.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

