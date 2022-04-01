GAP (NYSE:GPS) Shares Gap Down to $14.08

Shares of The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $14.08, but opened at $13.76. GAP shares last traded at $13.94, with a volume of 33,578 shares.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded GAP from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $13.75 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of GAP from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Barclays cut shares of GAP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of GAP in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of GAP from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.51.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.91. The stock has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.33, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.72.

GAP ( NYSE:GPS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The apparel retailer reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.12. GAP had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 19.48%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Gap, Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. This is a positive change from GAP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. GAP’s payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPS. Dodge & Cox grew its holdings in shares of GAP by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 24,490,528 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $432,258,000 after buying an additional 1,381,050 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of GAP by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,858,043 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $67,991,000 after buying an additional 104,716 shares during the period. Carmignac Gestion grew its holdings in shares of GAP by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 3,291,252 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $74,718,000 after buying an additional 666,301 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in GAP by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,813,988 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $32,017,000 after purchasing an additional 106,730 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in GAP by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,774,210 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $40,274,000 after purchasing an additional 32,404 shares during the period. 58.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

