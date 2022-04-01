GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) Shares Gap Up to $39.25

GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $39.25, but opened at $42.46. GDS shares last traded at $41.54, with a volume of 4,621 shares traded.

Several research firms have commented on GDS. StockNews.com upgraded GDS to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded GDS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on GDS from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GDS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on GDS from $115.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.57.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.09 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.98.

GDS ( NASDAQ:GDS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.02. GDS had a negative return on equity of 5.07% and a negative net margin of 16.17%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.26) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that GDS Holdings Limited will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GDS. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of GDS by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 7,176,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261,960 shares during the last quarter. Cederberg Capital Ltd increased its stake in shares of GDS by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Cederberg Capital Ltd now owns 2,743,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,400,000 after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion increased its stake in shares of GDS by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 2,646,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,833,000 after acquiring an additional 291,901 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of GDS by 188.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,214,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of GDS by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,830,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,323,000 after acquiring an additional 41,643 shares during the last quarter. 53.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GDS Company Profile (NASDAQ:GDS)

GDS Holdings Ltd. engages in developing and operating data centers in China. It builds, operates, and transfers data centers at other locations. Its data centers are carrier and cloud-neutral, which enable customers to connect to major telecommunications carriers, and to access a number of cloud service providers.

