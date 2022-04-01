Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) Reaches New 1-Year High at $24.45

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $24.45 and last traded at $23.72, with a volume of 808141 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.62.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GNK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. TheStreet raised Genco Shipping & Trading from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Genco Shipping & Trading in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Genco Shipping & Trading from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.00.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $995.24 million, a P/E ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a current ratio of 4.17.

Genco Shipping & Trading ( NYSE:GNK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The shipping company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.10. Genco Shipping & Trading had a net margin of 33.27% and a return on equity of 22.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Genco Shipping & Trading Limited will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This is an increase from Genco Shipping & Trading’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.30%. Genco Shipping & Trading’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.76%.

In other Genco Shipping & Trading news, CFO Apostolos Zafolias sold 1,614 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.71, for a total transaction of $31,811.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John C. Wobensmith sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.44, for a total transaction of $536,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,292 shares of company stock worth $1,696,480 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GNK. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,874,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in Genco Shipping & Trading by 259.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 59,893 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $957,000 after buying an additional 43,237 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,401,373 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $38,422,000 after buying an additional 67,898 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 297.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,854 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 17,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading during the 4th quarter worth $3,455,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd. is an international ship owning company, which engages in the transportation of iron ore, coal, grain, steel products and other drybulk cargoes. It operates through the ocean transportation of drybulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership and operation of drybulk carrier vessels segment.

