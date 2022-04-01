General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $230.00.
GD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research upgraded General Dynamics from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on General Dynamics in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on General Dynamics from $235.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. UBS Group raised General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on General Dynamics from $215.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.
In other General Dynamics news, VP William A. Moss sold 2,391 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.17, for a total transaction of $567,073.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE GD traded up $0.93 during trading on Friday, hitting $242.11. The company had a trading volume of 714 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,576,783. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $225.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $210.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.01. General Dynamics has a 12 month low of $179.85 and a 12 month high of $254.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.43.
General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $10.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.69 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 20.35% and a net margin of 8.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.49 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that General Dynamics will post 12.12 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $1.26 dividend. This is a boost from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.21%.
General Dynamics Company Profile (Get Rating)
General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.
