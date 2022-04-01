General Electric (NYSE:GE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on General Electric from $122.00 to $116.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised General Electric from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on General Electric in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued an outperform rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of General Electric from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of General Electric from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Electric has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $119.53.

NYSE:GE traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $92.25. The stock had a trading volume of 151,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,804,693. General Electric has a twelve month low of $85.29 and a twelve month high of $116.17. The stock has a market cap of $101.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.68, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.28.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $20.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.32 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 8.80% and a positive return on equity of 6.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that General Electric will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is -5.14%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GE. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 5.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,344,433 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $556,497,000 after buying an additional 2,238,808 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric during the third quarter valued at approximately $880,000. First Bancorp Inc ME purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric during the third quarter valued at approximately $849,000. Essex LLC purchased a new stake in General Electric in the third quarter worth approximately $2,468,000. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in General Electric by 416.8% in the third quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 646 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.28% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Company Profile (Get Rating)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

