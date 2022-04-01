Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Generation Bio Co. is a genetic medicines company. It is focused on creating gene therapy for patients suffering from both rare and prevalent diseases. Generation Bio Co. is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass. “

A number of other brokerages have also commented on GBIO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Generation Bio from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Generation Bio from $50.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. William Blair lowered Generation Bio from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Generation Bio from $40.00 to $10.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.75.

GBIO stock opened at $7.34 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.95. Generation Bio has a fifty-two week low of $3.96 and a fifty-two week high of $38.86. The company has a market cap of $418.39 million, a P/E ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 3.13.

Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.03. Equities analysts predict that Generation Bio will post -2.34 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Generation Bio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $440,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Generation Bio by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,167,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,426,000 after purchasing an additional 42,517 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Generation Bio by 2,831.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 19,427 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Generation Bio by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 54,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 17,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Generation Bio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,812,000. 82.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Generation Bio Co, a genetic medicines company, develops therapies for the treatment of rare and prevalent diseases. The company provides a portfolio of programs, including programs for rare and prevalent diseases of the liver and retina. It also focuses on the diseases of skeletal muscle, central nervous system, and oncology.

