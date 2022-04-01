GenesisX Trading 21.6% Lower This Week (XGS)

GenesisX (XGS) traded 24.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. GenesisX has a total market capitalization of $34,641.93 and $7.00 worth of GenesisX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GenesisX coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, GenesisX has traded down 21.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Solaris (XLR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Beetlecoin (BEET) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded 41.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

The Everlasting Parachain (ELP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001402 BTC.

ElonsPets (ELP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Basis Dollar (BSD) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Baby Shiba Dot (BSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GenesisX Profile

GenesisX (XGS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. GenesisX’s total supply is 12,413,089 coins. The Reddit community for GenesisX is /r/Genesisxofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GenesisX’s official website is genesisx.net . GenesisX’s official Twitter account is @GenesisX_XGS and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GenesisX is PoS cryptocurrency based on the Xevan algorithm. GenesisX features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Buying and Selling GenesisX

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GenesisX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GenesisX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GenesisX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

