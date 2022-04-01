Genmab A/S (OTCMKTS:GNMSF) Short Interest Down 23.8% in March

Genmab A/S (OTCMKTS:GNMSF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 53,200 shares, a decline of 23.8% from the February 28th total of 69,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 44.3 days.
Shares of Genmab A/S stock traded down $1.48 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $357.10. The company had a trading volume of 91 shares, compared to its average volume of 885. Genmab A/S has a fifty-two week low of $300.45 and a fifty-two week high of $500.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $338.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $386.37. The firm has a market cap of $23.34 billion, a PE ratio of 49.32 and a beta of 0.94.
