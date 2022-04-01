Genmab A/S (OTCMKTS:GNMSF) Short Interest Down 23.8% in March

Genmab A/S (OTCMKTS:GNMSF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 53,200 shares, a decline of 23.8% from the February 28th total of 69,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 44.3 days.

Shares of Genmab A/S stock traded down $1.48 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $357.10. The company had a trading volume of 91 shares, compared to its average volume of 885. Genmab A/S has a fifty-two week low of $300.45 and a fifty-two week high of $500.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $338.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $386.37. The firm has a market cap of $23.34 billion, a PE ratio of 49.32 and a beta of 0.94.

About Genmab A/S (Get Rating)

Genmab A/S operates as an international biotechnology company. The firm develops human antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its product pipeline include daratumumab, marketed as DARZALEX for the treatment of certain indications of multiple myeloma; teprotumumab-trbw marketed as TEPEZZA for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and ofatumumab, marketed as Arzerra for the treatment of certain indications of chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

