Genprex (NASDAQ:GNPX) Issues Earnings Results

Genprex (NASDAQ:GNPX – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ GNPX traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.26. 202,496 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,351,327. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.05 million, a PE ratio of -5.26 and a beta of -0.85. Genprex has a one year low of $1.17 and a one year high of $4.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.18 and its 200 day moving average is $2.12.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Genprex by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 25,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 6,499 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Genprex by 92.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 19,414 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Genprex by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 578,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after acquiring an additional 39,333 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Genprex by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 125,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 39,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Genprex by 198.6% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 125,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 83,263 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.12% of the company’s stock.

Genprex, Inc is a clinical-stage gene therapy company, which engages in the development of therapies for patients with cancer and diabetes. The company’s lead product candidate is REQORSA immunogene therapy drug for non-small cell lung cancer. Its other technologies include GPX-002 gene therapy for diabetes, and ONCOPREX nanoparticle delivery system.

