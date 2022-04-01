Genprex (NASDAQ:GNPX) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Genprex (NASDAQ:GNPX – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ GNPX traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.26. 202,496 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,351,327. The stock has a market cap of $108.05 million, a PE ratio of -5.26 and a beta of -0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.12. Genprex has a fifty-two week low of $1.17 and a fifty-two week high of $4.95.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Genprex during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Genprex by 92.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 19,414 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Genprex by 198.6% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 125,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 83,263 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Genprex by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 125,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 39,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Genprex by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 444,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 119,645 shares during the last quarter. 12.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genprex, Inc is a clinical-stage gene therapy company, which engages in the development of therapies for patients with cancer and diabetes. The company’s lead product candidate is REQORSA immunogene therapy drug for non-small cell lung cancer. Its other technologies include GPX-002 gene therapy for diabetes, and ONCOPREX nanoparticle delivery system.

