Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GNW traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $3.84. 96,114 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,804,500. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.03. Genworth Financial has a twelve month low of $3.23 and a twelve month high of $4.61.

Get Genworth Financial alerts:

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter. Genworth Financial had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 4.92%.

In related news, Director Robert P. Restrepo, Jr. purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.93 per share, for a total transaction of $196,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Thomas J. Mcinerney sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.17, for a total transaction of $625,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Genworth Financial by 92.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 543,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after acquiring an additional 261,065 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in Genworth Financial by 22.9% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 96,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 17,951 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Genworth Financial by 12.4% during the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 16,944,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870,953 shares during the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Genworth Financial during the third quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Genworth Financial by 24.1% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 81,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 15,757 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.89% of the company’s stock.

About Genworth Financial (Get Rating)

Genworth Financial, Inc provides insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Enact, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The Enact segment offers mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans; and pool mortgage insurance products.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Genworth Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genworth Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.