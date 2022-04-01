GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 14,382 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 298,002 shares.The stock last traded at $15.30 and had previously closed at $14.94.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GeoPark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on GeoPark in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Get GeoPark alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $920.33 million, a P/E ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 1.71.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.082 per share. This is a boost from GeoPark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 23rd. GeoPark’s dividend payout ratio is 33.33%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Newfoundland Capital Management bought a new stake in GeoPark during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,000,000. VR Advisory Services Ltd raised its holdings in GeoPark by 58.1% during the 3rd quarter. VR Advisory Services Ltd now owns 280,460 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,464,000 after purchasing an additional 103,100 shares during the last quarter. Petrus Trust Company LTA bought a new position in shares of GeoPark in the 3rd quarter worth $196,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of GeoPark in the 4th quarter worth $161,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of GeoPark by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. now owns 248,078 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,165,000 after purchasing an additional 29,804 shares during the last quarter. 36.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK)

GeoPark Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves in Chile, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2019, the company had working and/or economic interests in 31 hydrocarbons blocks, as well as shallow-offshore concession in Brazil that includes the Manati Field.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for GeoPark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GeoPark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.