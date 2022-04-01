Ghost (GHOST) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $109,942.00

Ghost (GHOST) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 1st. Ghost has a market capitalization of $5.39 million and approximately $109,942.00 worth of Ghost was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ghost coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.29 or 0.00000633 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Ghost has traded down 6.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Ghost

Ghost (GHOST) is a coin. Ghost’s total supply is 17,228,397 coins and its circulating supply is 18,371,121 coins. Ghost’s official Twitter account is @GhostVeterans and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ghost is www.ghostbymcafee.com

According to CryptoCompare, “GHOST is a proof-of-stake network controlled by GHOST token holders and users. GHOST has no central company or owner and is ran and maintained by the community. With GHOST, transactions are processed on-chain in under 120 seconds with just a fraction of a penny paid in transaction fees. “

Ghost Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ghost directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ghost should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ghost using one of the exchanges listed above.

