Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Get Rating) (TSE:GIL) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Gildan Activewear from C$65.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$48.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gildan Activewear from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gildan Activewear has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $50.45.

Shares of GIL stock traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $36.90. 31,626 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 647,369. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.66 and its 200-day moving average is $39.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.47. Gildan Activewear has a 52 week low of $30.13 and a 52 week high of $43.63.

Gildan Activewear ( NYSE:GIL Get Rating ) (TSE:GIL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The textile maker reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $784.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $734.18 million. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 29.59% and a net margin of 20.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Gildan Activewear will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.169 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. This is a boost from Gildan Activewear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.08%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GIL. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gildan Activewear during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Gildan Activewear during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Gildan Activewear in the third quarter worth $37,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 66.7% in the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,092 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Gildan Activewear in the third quarter worth $51,000. 76.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gildan Activewear, Inc is engaged in the manufacturing and sale of printwear and branded apparel. Its products include activewear, underwear, socks, hosiery, and legwear. The firm operates under the brand name Gildan, Alstyle, American Apparel, Comfort Colors, GOLD TOE, Anvil, Secret, Silks, and Peds.

