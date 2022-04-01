Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) Receives $4,050.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDNY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $3,850.00.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GVDNY shares. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Givaudan from CHF 4,050 to CHF 3,850 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Societe Generale raised Givaudan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Givaudan from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st.

GVDNY stock traded down $0.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $82.32. The stock had a trading volume of 27,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,031. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $81.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.69. Givaudan has a twelve month low of $74.65 and a twelve month high of $105.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 29th will be paid a $0.878 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 28th.

Givaudan SA is engaged in the manufacture and distribution of fragrance and flavour products. It operates through the following segments: Fragrance & Beauty and Taste & Wellbeing. The Fragrance and Beauty segment is engaged in the manufacture and sale of fragrance and beauty products into three global business units: Fine Fragrances, Consumer Products, and Fragrance Ingredients and Active Beauty.

