Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) Sets New 1-Year High at $37.65

Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $37.65 and last traded at $37.65, with a volume of 949 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.97.

LAND has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley raised their target price on Gladstone Land from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com cut Gladstone Land from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Gladstone Land from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.50.

Get Gladstone Land alerts:

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -125.58, a PEG ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 0.62.

Gladstone Land ( NASDAQ:LAND Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). Gladstone Land had a return on equity of 0.70% and a net margin of 4.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Gladstone Land Co. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 23rd were given a $0.0453 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Gladstone Land’s dividend payout ratio is currently -186.20%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Gladstone Land by 177.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 38,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 24,319 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Gladstone Land by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,262,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,371,000 after acquiring an additional 341,884 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Gladstone Land by 54.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 67,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,272,000 after acquiring an additional 23,590 shares during the last quarter. McDonough Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in Gladstone Land in the 4th quarter worth approximately $264,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Gladstone Land during the 4th quarter valued at $761,000. 46.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gladstone Land Company Profile (NASDAQ:LAND)

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 127 farms, comprised of approximately 94,000 acres in 13 different states, valued at approximately $1.0 billion.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.