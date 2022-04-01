Global Cord Blood Co. (NYSE:CO) Short Interest Down 31.7% in March

Global Cord Blood Co. (NYSE:CO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 58,700 shares, a drop of 31.7% from the February 28th total of 86,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 149,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Shares of NYSE CO traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3.85. 48,411 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 153,782. The stock has a market capitalization of $467.97 million, a PE ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 0.34. Global Cord Blood has a 52-week low of $3.60 and a 52-week high of $6.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.26.
Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The medical research company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. Global Cord Blood had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 41.98%. The firm had revenue of $49.78 million during the quarter.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Global Cord Blood in a research note on Saturday, March 26th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
About Global Cord Blood (Get Rating)
Global Cord Blood Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides umbilical cord blood storage and ancillary services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers cord blood testing, processing, and storage services under the direction of subscribers; and tests, processes, and stores donated cord blood, as well as provides matching services.
