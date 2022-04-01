Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Shares Purchased by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,207 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,944 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $13,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Global Payments by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,557,519 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $716,066,000 after acquiring an additional 92,854 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Global Payments by 1,412.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,321,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $692,794,000 after acquiring an additional 4,035,932 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Global Payments by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,808,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $442,532,000 after acquiring an additional 93,042 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments during the 3rd quarter valued at about $440,786,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global Payments by 197.7% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,457,841 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $387,306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,632,202 shares during the last quarter. 84.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Global Payments alerts:

In other Global Payments news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.99, for a total value of $63,995.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.55, for a total transaction of $133,345.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,506 shares of company stock valued at $345,025. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

GPN has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Global Payments from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Global Payments from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Global Payments from $173.00 to $162.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Global Payments from $195.00 to $182.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $191.20.

Shares of GPN stock opened at $136.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $137.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.75. The company has a market cap of $38.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.72, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.06. Global Payments Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.75 and a 12 month high of $220.81.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is currently 30.49%.

Global Payments Profile (Get Rating)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.