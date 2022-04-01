Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 18,170 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 1,074,553 shares.The stock last traded at $29.50 and had previously closed at $28.49.
GSL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Global Ship Lease from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Global Ship Lease from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Global Ship Lease in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Global Ship Lease currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.25.
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.59.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. Global Ship Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.08%.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Global Ship Lease by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,109 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global Ship Lease by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 15,021 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global Ship Lease during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Global Ship Lease during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global Ship Lease by 146.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,016 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,793 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.70% of the company’s stock.
Global Ship Lease Company Profile (NYSE:GSL)
Global Ship Lease, Inc is a holding company, which owns and charters out containerships under long-term and fixed rate charters to container shipping companies. It also focuses on the operation and technical management of each vessel, such as crewing, provision of lubricating oils, maintaining the vessel, periodic dry docking, and performing work required by regulations.
