Global X Health & Wellness ETF (NASDAQ:BFIT) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Global X Health & Wellness ETF (NASDAQ:BFIT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decrease of 29.4% from the February 28th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global X Health & Wellness ETF by 7.5% during the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 85,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,464,000 after acquiring an additional 5,999 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Health & Wellness ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $217,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Health & Wellness ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $324,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Health & Wellness ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $411,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Global X Health & Wellness ETF by 185.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 26,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 17,049 shares in the last quarter.

Get Global X Health & Wellness ETF alerts:

BFIT opened at $23.80 on Friday. Global X Health & Wellness ETF has a one year low of $22.19 and a one year high of $31.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.28.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Health & Wellness ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Health & Wellness ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.