Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) Stock Position Raised by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 399,541 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,098 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $11,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,335,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 828.9% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 213,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,160,000 after acquiring an additional 190,941 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 245,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,244,000 after acquiring an additional 12,820 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 804,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,436,000 after acquiring an additional 25,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 1,060.1% in the 3rd quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 6,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 5,608 shares in the last quarter.

Get Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF alerts:

Shares of PAVE stock opened at $28.28 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.37. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a twelve month low of $13.80 and a twelve month high of $17.80.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.