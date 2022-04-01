GMO Internet, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMOYF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

GMO Internet, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMOYF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 158,300 shares, an increase of 32.4% from the February 28th total of 119,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 197.9 days.

GMOYF stock opened at $23.45 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.70. GMO Internet has a fifty-two week low of $19.85 and a fifty-two week high of $33.61.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on GMO Internet in a report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

GMO Internet, Inc provides various Internet services worldwide. It operates through Internet Infrastructure, Online Advertising and Media, Internet Finance, and Cryptocurrency segments. It offers Internet infrastructure services in the areas of domain, hosting, cloud, security, payments, e-commerce support, connection, Website creation support, marketing support, community, contents, app, and IoT.

