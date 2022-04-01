Gnosis Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $17.52 Million (GNO)

Gnosis (GNO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. Over the last week, Gnosis has traded 27.7% higher against the dollar. Gnosis has a market capitalization of $804.15 million and approximately $17.52 million worth of Gnosis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gnosis coin can currently be purchased for about $431.18 or 0.00933426 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002164 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003676 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002164 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.15 or 0.00037121 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.47 or 0.00109255 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Gnosis

Gnosis is a coin. It was first traded on April 18th, 2017. Gnosis’ total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,865,027 coins. Gnosis’ official website is gnosis.io . Gnosis’ official Twitter account is @gnosisPM and its Facebook page is accessible here . Gnosis’ official message board is medium.com/gnosis-pm . The Reddit community for Gnosis is /r/gnosisPM and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Gnosis is a decentralized prediction market built on the Ethereum protocol. Gnosis provides an open platform for anyone to predict the outcome of any event and plans to drastically simplify the creation of customized prediction market applications. GNO is an Ethereum-based token that is used to incentivize long-term participation in the Gnosis platform. “

Gnosis Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gnosis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gnosis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gnosis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

