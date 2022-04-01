Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Golar LNG from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Bank of America raised shares of Golar LNG from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $19.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Golar LNG from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Golar LNG from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Golar LNG from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Golar LNG has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.30.

Shares of NASDAQ GLNG traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $25.17. 60,120 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,512,199. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.33. Golar LNG has a twelve month low of $9.26 and a twelve month high of $25.64.

Golar LNG ( NASDAQ:GLNG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The shipping company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $115.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.01 million. Golar LNG had a net margin of 91.35% and a return on equity of 0.92%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Golar LNG will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GLNG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Golar LNG by 48.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,456 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 3,389 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Golar LNG by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 209,304 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,774,000 after buying an additional 3,615 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Golar LNG by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 297,314 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,685,000 after purchasing an additional 8,634 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Golar LNG by 67.8% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,106 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 8,929 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Golar LNG during the 3rd quarter valued at $405,000. 55.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Golar LNG Limited provides infrastructure for the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of LNG. It operates through Shipping, FLNG, and Power segments. The company engages in the acquisition, ownership, operation, and chartering of LNG carriers, Floating Liquefaction Natural Gas Vessel (FLNG), and floating storage regasification units (FSRUs), as well as operates external vessels.

