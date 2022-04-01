Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) Reaches New 52-Week High at $25.17

Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $25.17 and last traded at $25.05, with a volume of 43637 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $22.92.

GLNG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Golar LNG from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Bank of America raised shares of Golar LNG from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $14.00 to $19.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Golar LNG from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Golar LNG from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Golar LNG from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.30.

The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.16 and its 200-day moving average is $14.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 0.62.

Golar LNG ( NASDAQ:GLNG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The shipping company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $115.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.01 million. Golar LNG had a net margin of 91.35% and a return on equity of 0.92%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Golar LNG Limited will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rubric Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Golar LNG by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 6,800,187 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $84,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129,318 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Golar LNG by 0.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,284,835 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $68,544,000 after acquiring an additional 21,023 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Golar LNG by 177.4% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,300,134 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $16,863,000 after buying an additional 831,443 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Golar LNG by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,147,333 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $14,215,000 after buying an additional 283,487 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Golar LNG during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,331,000. 55.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Golar LNG Limited provides infrastructure for the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of LNG. It operates through Shipping, FLNG, and Power segments. The company engages in the acquisition, ownership, operation, and chartering of LNG carriers, Floating Liquefaction Natural Gas Vessel (FLNG), and floating storage regasification units (FSRUs), as well as operates external vessels.

