Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Golden Ocean Group from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $12.63.

Get Golden Ocean Group alerts:

Shares of Golden Ocean Group stock opened at $12.38 on Monday. Golden Ocean Group has a 12-month low of $6.62 and a 12-month high of $13.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.32 and its 200-day moving average is $10.03.

Golden Ocean Group ( NASDAQ:GOGL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The shipping company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.24. Golden Ocean Group had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 43.82%. The company had revenue of $312.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Golden Ocean Group will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 29.08%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd. This is a boost from Golden Ocean Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. Golden Ocean Group’s dividend payout ratio is 136.36%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Golden Ocean Group by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 140,148 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in Golden Ocean Group by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 14,953 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 1,897 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Golden Ocean Group by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 13,139 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 2,084 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Golden Ocean Group by 74.3% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,829 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 2,484 shares during the period. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Golden Ocean Group during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.31% of the company’s stock.

Golden Ocean Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Golden Ocean Group Limited, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of dry bulk vessels comprising Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels worldwide. It owns and operates dry bulk vessels in the spot and time charter markets. The company transports bulk commodities, such as ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Ocean Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Ocean Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.