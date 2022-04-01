Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC) Given a €21.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC – Get Rating) has been assigned a €21.00 ($23.08) price objective by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 15.89% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €23.00 ($25.27) price target on shares of Grand City Properties in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group set a €26.00 ($28.57) price target on shares of Grand City Properties in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Berenberg Bank set a €26.00 ($28.57) price target on shares of Grand City Properties in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €27.50 ($30.22) price target on shares of Grand City Properties in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays set a €21.50 ($23.63) price target on shares of Grand City Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €23.33 ($25.64).

Grand City Properties stock traded down €0.12 ($0.13) during midday trading on Friday, reaching €18.12 ($19.91). 457,621 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €19.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €20.71. Grand City Properties has a fifty-two week low of €16.61 ($18.25) and a fifty-two week high of €20.14 ($22.13).

Grand City Properties SA engages in the residential real estate business in Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company invests in, manages, and rents real estate properties in North Rhine-Westphalia and Berlin; metropolitan regions of Dresden, Leipzig, and Halle; and the cities in the north of Germany, Bremen, Hamburg, and Hannover, as well as other urban centers, such as Nuremberg, Munch, Mannheim, Frankfurt, and London.

