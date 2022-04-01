Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gray Television (NYSE:GTN – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on GTN. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Gray Television from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Barrington Research upped their price objective on Gray Television from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gray Television from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on Gray Television from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Gray Television currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $28.75.

Shares of NYSE:GTN opened at $22.07 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.59, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.75. Gray Television has a 12-month low of $17.72 and a 12-month high of $25.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84.

Gray Television ( NYSE:GTN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.28. Gray Television had a return on equity of 5.08% and a net margin of 3.73%. The firm had revenue of $721.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Gray Television will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Gray Television’s payout ratio is currently 82.05%.

In other Gray Television news, COO Robert Lawrence Smith sold 44,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.82, for a total value of $1,055,226.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Lee Boger sold 4,755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total transaction of $100,615.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 99,055 shares of company stock worth $2,343,342 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTN. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Gray Television by 133.3% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in Gray Television during the fourth quarter worth approximately $101,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Gray Television in the 4th quarter valued at $108,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in shares of Gray Television in the 4th quarter valued at $177,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gray Television in the 4th quarter valued at $195,000. Institutional investors own 75.58% of the company’s stock.

About Gray Television

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcasting company, owns and/or operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. It also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, NBC, and FOX, as well as various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Justice, This TV Network, Antenna TV, Telemundo, Cozi, Heroes and Icons, and MOVIES! Network; and local news/weather channels in various markets.

