Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. Invests $3.60 Million in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 10,689 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,595,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 46,286,895 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $15,709,316,000 after acquiring an additional 173,316 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 2.7% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 40,419,248 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $13,717,891,000 after buying an additional 1,076,439 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 2.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,676,595 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $13,427,580,000 after buying an additional 865,909 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 2.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,825,288 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $7,746,674,000 after buying an additional 480,834 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 4.0% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 22,343,194 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $7,583,056,000 after buying an additional 865,463 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on FB. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $405.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $460.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $415.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $410.00 to $333.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $336.51.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 121 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.57, for a total transaction of $26,688.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,272 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $486,208.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,073 shares of company stock worth $1,598,157. Company insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FB traded up $2.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $224.37. 391,636 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,913,602. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 52 week low of $185.82 and a 52 week high of $384.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $226.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $297.71. The company has a market cap of $610.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.39.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by ($0.11). Meta Platforms had a net margin of 33.38% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The company had revenue of $33.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.88 earnings per share. Meta Platforms’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 12.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

