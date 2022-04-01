Graybug Vision, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAY) Short Interest Down 19.6% in March

Graybug Vision, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 75,100 shares, a decrease of 19.6% from the February 28th total of 93,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 89,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

NASDAQ GRAY traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $1.21. 33,647 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,955. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.29 and a 200 day moving average of $2.21. Graybug Vision has a twelve month low of $1.05 and a twelve month high of $7.06. The company has a market capitalization of $25.84 million, a P/E ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 3.07.

Graybug Vision (NASDAQ:GRAY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.04). Research analysts expect that Graybug Vision will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Graybug Vision during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $126,000. Johnson & Johnson bought a new stake in Graybug Vision in the 3rd quarter valued at about $164,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Graybug Vision during the 4th quarter valued at about $158,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Graybug Vision by 70.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 14,525 shares during the last quarter. 52.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GRAY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Graybug Vision from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Graybug Vision in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Graybug Vision in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Graybug Vision in a research report on Friday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.95.

Graybug Vision, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of diseases of the retina and optic nerve. The company's lead product candidate is GB-102, an intravitreal injection of a microparticle depot formulation of sunitinib that is in Phase I/IIa and IIb clinical trials for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, as well as in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat diabetic macular edema.

