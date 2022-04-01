Green Thumb Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Green Thumb Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTBIF – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $51.50.
Several analysts have issued reports on GTBIF shares. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on Green Thumb Industries from $54.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Green Thumb Industries from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Green Thumb Industries from C$46.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on Green Thumb Industries in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price objective on Green Thumb Industries from $45.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.
OTCMKTS:GTBIF opened at $18.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.11. Green Thumb Industries has a 52-week low of $14.77 and a 52-week high of $35.15.
Green Thumb Industries Inc manufactures, distributes, and sells various cannabis products for medical and adult-use in the United States. It offers cannabis flower; and processed and packaged products, including concentrates, edibles, and topical and other cannabis products under the Rythm, Dogwalkers, The Feel Collection, incredibles, Dr.
