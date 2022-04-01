Green Thumb Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Green Thumb Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTBIF – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $51.50.

Several analysts have issued reports on GTBIF shares. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on Green Thumb Industries from $54.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Green Thumb Industries from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Green Thumb Industries from C$46.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on Green Thumb Industries in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price objective on Green Thumb Industries from $45.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.

Get Green Thumb Industries alerts:

OTCMKTS:GTBIF opened at $18.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.11. Green Thumb Industries has a 52-week low of $14.77 and a 52-week high of $35.15.

Green Thumb Industries Inc manufactures, distributes, and sells various cannabis products for medical and adult-use in the United States. It offers cannabis flower; and processed and packaged products, including concentrates, edibles, and topical and other cannabis products under the Rythm, Dogwalkers, The Feel Collection, incredibles, Dr.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Green Thumb Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Thumb Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.