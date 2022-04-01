Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

GHL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from $18.50 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.13.

Shares of NYSE:GHL opened at $15.47 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.25 and a 52-week high of $20.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.06. The company has a market capitalization of $282.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 0.84.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.03). Greenhill & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 50.54% and a net margin of 13.32%. The company had revenue of $116.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Greenhill & Co., Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This is an increase from Greenhill & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Greenhill & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 23.53%.

In other Greenhill & Co., Inc. news, CEO Scott L. Bok acquired 19,541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.45 per share, with a total value of $360,531.45. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 28.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GHL. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 171.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 3,264 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at about $106,000. Institutional investors own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

Greenhill & Co, Inc is an independent investment bank, which engages in the provision of financial and strategic advice. It specializes on mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, restructurings, financings, and capital raising. The company was founded by Robert F. Greenhill in 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

