Greenlane Renewables (TSE:GRN) Trading Down 1.8%

Greenlane Renewables Inc. (TSE:GRN – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 1.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$1.08 and last traded at C$1.10. 207,962 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 361,368 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.12.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Greenlane Renewables to C$2.75 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Greenlane Renewables to C$3.00 and set a “strong” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th.

Get Greenlane Renewables alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of C$165 million and a P/E ratio of -64.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.26.

Greenlane Renewables ( TSE:GRN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.01 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$17.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$13.14 million. Analysts predict that Greenlane Renewables Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Greenlane Renewables (TSE:GRN)

Greenlane Renewables Inc designs, develops, sells, and services a range of biogas upgrading systems worldwide. The company's systems remove impurities and separate carbon dioxide from biomethane in the raw biogas created from anaerobic decomposition of organic waste at landfills, wastewater treatment plants, and farms and for injection food waste facilities into the natural gas grid or for direct use as vehicle fuel.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Greenlane Renewables Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenlane Renewables and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.