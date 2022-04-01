Greenwich Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,309 Shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 28,365 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $1,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 104.4% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 5,110,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,167,000 after acquiring an additional 2,610,100 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Advisory Corp MA lifted its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 74.1% in the third quarter. Harbor Advisory Corp MA now owns 166,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,668,000 after acquiring an additional 70,920 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 66.2% in the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 46,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after acquiring an additional 18,699 shares in the last quarter. PPM America Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the third quarter valued at about $67,134,000. Finally, Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 25,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,169,872. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.50. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 12-month low of $43.83 and a 12-month high of $46.34.

