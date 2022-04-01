Greenwich Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,600 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 664 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $2,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Regions Financial by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 88,471,912 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,885,338,000 after purchasing an additional 2,765,670 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Regions Financial by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,871,344 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $422,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047,339 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Regions Financial by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,659,139 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $355,006,000 after purchasing an additional 805,591 shares in the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Regions Financial by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,070,629 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $257,225,000 after purchasing an additional 592,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Regions Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $229,810,000. 74.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $26.50 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.21.

Shares of RF traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 234,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,882,601. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Regions Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.02 and a fifty-two week high of $25.57.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 38.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.42%.

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

