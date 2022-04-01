Greenwich Wealth Management LLC Decreases Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC cut its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 194 shares during the quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Better Money Decisions LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 301.9% during the third quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3,318.2% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 376 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. 35.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

Shares of GLD traded down $1.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $179.27. 935,477 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,587,971. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $177.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $170.99. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $157.55 and a 1 year high of $193.30.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.