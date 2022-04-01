Greenwich Wealth Management LLC Purchases 185 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,571 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVS. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Novartis by 85.1% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 367,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000,000 after acquiring an additional 169,219 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Novartis by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,959,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,066,000 after acquiring an additional 119,862 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Novartis in the 3rd quarter valued at about $265,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Novartis by 81.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 89,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,335,000 after acquiring an additional 40,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Novartis by 14.5% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Novartis alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NVS shares. BNP Paribas cut Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Novartis in a report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Novartis in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Redburn Partners downgraded shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Novartis currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.50.

NVS traded down $0.70 during trading on Friday, hitting $87.05. 101,406 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,645,839. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $85.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.70. The company has a market cap of $194.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.55. Novartis AG has a twelve month low of $79.09 and a twelve month high of $95.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $13.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.25 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 24.57% and a net margin of 46.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $1.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.36%. Novartis’s payout ratio is presently 20.28%.

About Novartis (Get Rating)

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.