Greenwich Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 557,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 861 shares during the period. Weyerhaeuser comprises about 1.9% of Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $22,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WY. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 95.7% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 4,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

WY traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.96. 200,972 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,484,684. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 3.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.58. The company has a market cap of $28.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 1.67. Weyerhaeuser has a one year low of $32.65 and a one year high of $43.04.

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 24.73% and a net margin of 25.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. This is a positive change from Weyerhaeuser’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is 20.75%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.00.

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

