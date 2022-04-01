Griffin Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,865 shares during the quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the third quarter worth $32,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its position in Caterpillar by 67.9% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the third quarter worth $38,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the third quarter worth $40,000. 67.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,004 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $1,150,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director David Maclennan acquired 480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $199.50 per share, for a total transaction of $95,760.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 46,034 shares of company stock worth $10,166,136. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CAT. Citigroup raised their price target on Caterpillar from $225.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Caterpillar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Tigress Financial raised their price target on Caterpillar from $270.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $260.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Caterpillar from $166.00 to $164.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.22.

CAT stock traded down $3.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $219.77. 2,617,823 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,021,522. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $206.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $204.92. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $179.67 and a 12 month high of $246.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.93.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.46. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 12.73%. The firm had revenue of $13.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

