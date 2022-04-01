Griffin Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 45,245 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 165 shares during the quarter. Target makes up about 1.3% of Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $10,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Target during the fourth quarter worth approximately $162,042,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Target by 1.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,153,523 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $9,414,691,000 after buying an additional 637,721 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Target by 34.3% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,101,878 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $480,847,000 after buying an additional 536,364 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Target by 7.2% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,275,047 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,664,313,000 after buying an additional 485,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Target by 25.2% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,797,901 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $411,304,000 after buying an additional 362,379 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TGT traded down $1.68 during trading on Friday, reaching $210.54. 3,215,186 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,169,555. The stock has a market cap of $97.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $213.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $230.81. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $184.00 and a 1 year high of $268.98.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.40 billion. Target had a return on equity of 47.35% and a net margin of 6.55%. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.67 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 14.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.59%.

A number of research firms have commented on TGT. StockNews.com downgraded Target from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Gordon Haskett downgraded Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Target from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Target from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $275.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Target from $353.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Target has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.14.

In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.35, for a total value of $6,490,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Katie M. Boylan sold 3,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.71, for a total value of $809,159.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,159 shares of company stock valued at $14,282,197 over the last ninety days. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

