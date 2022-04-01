Griffin Asset Management Inc. Has $2.02 Million Stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. cut its position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 19.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 67,455 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 16,436 shares during the quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $2,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,003,000. Martin & Co. Inc. TN grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 182,095 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,397,000 after purchasing an additional 16,155 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,003,000. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 693,642 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $20,775,000 after purchasing an additional 22,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 62,347 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after purchasing an additional 12,247 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 20,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total value of $797,258.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Howard Guild sold 25,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total transaction of $995,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 105,451 shares of company stock worth $4,190,908. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Schlumberger stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.69. 12,210,159 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,638,791. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Schlumberger Limited has a 1-year low of $24.52 and a 1-year high of $46.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.91 billion, a PE ratio of 31.58 and a beta of 2.02.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The company had revenue of $6.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. Schlumberger’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 37.88%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SLB shares. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.30.

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

